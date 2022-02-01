More than 30,000 PG&E customers still without power | Outage maps

About 33,000 customers are still without power in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Amador and Calaveras counties as of Sunday afternoon.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — PG&E customers are still being impacted by power outages in the Sierra division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties. Other areas currently impacted by outages include Amador and Calaveras counties.

About 33,000 customers are still without power in those six counties as of Sunday afternoon. PG&E said in a statement that snow and fallen trees damaged a lot of damaged equipment.

Some PG&E customers in the Sierra have been without power since Dec. 25. The utility told customers that most will remain without power until Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Viewers have been reaching out to ABC10 saying they've gotten notifications from PG&E that their power could be restored as late as Jan. 10, 2022.

Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for PG&E, previously told ABC10 estimated times of restoration have been going out to customers so they have an understanding of what to expect. But it's not clear when exactly power will be restored.

McFarland said that downed trees, unplowed roads and other hazards are slowing down efforts to get into the impacted areas to make repairs.

Mountain snow returns to the forecast starting tonight and will continuing into early Tuesday. Plan on difficult mountain travel conditions with gusty winds causing whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KPhXdIWs2i — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 2, 2022

Outage impact by county

Updated as of Jan. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Nevada County :13,321



:13,321 El Dorado County :8,347

:8,347 Placer County : 5,453

: 5,453 Amador County : 3,487

: 3,487 Sierra County : 667

: 667 Calaveras County: 1,990

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

