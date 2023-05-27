Sex offender arrested after tickling 9-year-old's hip at little league park, officials say

84-year-old George Matson of Grass Valley was arrested at his home Friday.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — An active registered sex offender is back in jail after allegedly annoying a 9-year-old kid at a Grass Valley little league park.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, George Matson, 84 of Grass Valley, approached two 9-year-olds at the Bear River Little League baseball field on Kingston Lane around 6 p.m. Friday.

Matson allegedly bent down and tickled one of the kids near the hip before walking away. Both kids identified Matson as the suspect.

Deputies arrested Matson at his home and booked him into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on suspicion of annoying/molesting a minor and unlawful entry upon school grounds by a registered sex offender.

The little league park is on the campus of Cottage Hill School.

