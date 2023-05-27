x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Grass Valley - Nevada City

Sex offender arrested after tickling 9-year-old's hip at little league park, officials say

84-year-old George Matson of Grass Valley was arrested at his home Friday.

More Videos

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — An active registered sex offender is back in jail after allegedly annoying a 9-year-old kid at a Grass Valley little league park.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, George Matson, 84 of Grass Valley, approached two 9-year-olds at the Bear River Little League baseball field on Kingston Lane around 6 p.m. Friday.

Matson allegedly bent down and tickled one of the kids near the hip before walking away. Both kids identified Matson as the suspect.

Deputies arrested Matson at his home and booked him into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on suspicion of annoying/molesting a minor and unlawful entry upon school grounds by a registered sex offender.

The little league park is on the campus of Cottage Hill School.

Watch more from ABC10: Woodland man stops bank robbery | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out