x
Grass Valley - Nevada City

Snow and trees blocking roads in the Sierra | Scenes from the storm

Heavy snow in the Sierra is blocking major highways as well as local roads. ABC10's storm coverage team are on the roads to share the scenes from the storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heavy snow in the Sierra is blocking major highways as well as local roads.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of Monday between Placerville and Meyers, according to Caltrans. Interstate 80 will remain closed in both directions between Applegate and the Nevada state line as of Monday, according to Caltrans.

ABC10 compiled photos and videos of the current conditions.

Here are the scenes from the storm:

All traffic on I-80 is being diverted onto Exit 128 at Applegate.

All traffic on I-80 is being diverted onto Exit 128 at Applegate. It's pretty surprising how fast the weather changes from rain to deep snow.

Credit: ABC10
Snow in Applegate & along I-80

Parts of Applegate along I-80 buried in snow, road conditions remain rough | Storm Watch

Cars along I-80 stranded as Caltrans shuts down highways

Here’s a look at the Valero gas station in Applegate off of I-80 where the highway is closed all the way to the state line per Caltrans. I just talked to four different people that were forced to sleep in their cars here overnight because of the closure. ABC10

A Valero gas station near Applegate was turned into a makeshift snow park as families wait for I-80 to reopen.

Credit: ABC10
Power outages hit 2,000 customers in Applegate, and heavy snow hits traffic | Storm Watch

STORM RESOURCES:
FORECAST DETAILS |  Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.
Credit: ABC10
Credit: ABC10
CA Winter Storm: Heavy snow blankets parts of Northern CA

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

ABC10
