Snow and trees blocking roads in the Sierra | Scenes from the storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heavy snow in the Sierra is blocking major highways as well as local roads.
Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of Monday between Placerville and Meyers, according to Caltrans. Interstate 80 will remain closed in both directions between Applegate and the Nevada state line as of Monday, according to Caltrans.
ABC10 compiled photos and videos of the current conditions.
Here are the scenes from the storm:
All traffic on I-80 is being diverted onto Exit 128 at Applegate.
A Valero gas station near Applegate was turned into a makeshift snow park as families wait for I-80 to reopen.
STORM RESOURCES:
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter
RELATED: 'This is an all-hands-on-deck situation' | Thousands of PG&E customers without power in the Sierra
Snow in Applegate near I-80.
Accounts to follow:
RELATED:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more: Remembering artist Wayne Thiebaud