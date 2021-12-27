Snow and trees blocking roads in the Sierra | Scenes from the storm

Heavy snow in the Sierra is blocking major highways as well as local roads. ABC10's storm coverage team are on the roads to share the scenes from the storm.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of Monday between Placerville and Meyers, according to Caltrans. Interstate 80 will remain closed in both directions between Applegate and the Nevada state line as of Monday, according to Caltrans.

ABC10 compiled photos and videos of the current conditions.

Here are the scenes from the storm:

All traffic on I-80 is being diverted onto Exit 128 at Applegate.

All traffic on I-80 is being diverted onto Exit 128 at Applegate. It’s pretty surprising how fast the weather changes from rain to deep snow. ABC10 Posted by Mike Duffy on Monday, December 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the Valero gas station in Applegate off of I-80 where the highway is closed all the way to the state line per Caltrans. I just talked to four different people that were forced to sleep in their cars here overnight because of the closure. ABC10 Posted by Lena Howland on Monday, December 27, 2021

A Valero gas station near Applegate was turned into a makeshift snow park as families wait for I-80 to reopen.

Our crews work 24/7 during storms to assess roadways, clear downed trees and remove snow. These are experienced snow navigators who can forge ahead with a heavy duty truck 🙌. Please do NOT attempt to use local roads to circumvent highway closures. You will get stuck! pic.twitter.com/7wuQrf8Ibk — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 27, 2021

Snow in Applegate near I-80.

It's definetly not getting any better over the summit, even our officers area having a hard time finding the road 😳#listentotheaudio😂 #whitesnakeduringawhiteout #i80problems #chptruckee #wherestheroad pic.twitter.com/XvYVqriT8o — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 26, 2021

