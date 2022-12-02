Nearly 10 years after the killing of a South Lake Tahoe clerk, the suspected gunman gets sentenced

In August 2013, 27-year-old Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe was killed by a masked gunman in a gas station who left without taking anything.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The man arrested for the 2013 killing of of Manpreet Singh was sentenced to 50 years to life on Wednesday.

According to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office, in August 2013, Manpreet Singh, 27, of South Lake Tahoe, was killed by a masked gunman in a gas station who left without taking anything. The case went cold until investigators posted a video of the incident online in 2017.

Investigators said they received a tip in the summer of 2019 that led them to 34-year-old Sean Donohoe, who lived in South Lake Tahoe in 2013. DNA collected at the scene in 2013 was tested and was a match to Donohoe. He was living in Las Vegas at that time of his arrest in May 2020, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office.

In a Facebook post, the district attorney's office wrote that the Singh family could not travel to the United States from India for the sentencing, but did share impact statements. In those statements, the Singh family described their life as "over" after their son's death.

"Manpreet immigrated here for a better life for himself and his family and, at 27, his life was taken for no reason at all," the district attorney's office wrote on social media. "Manpreet's family will never experience the joys of watching Manpreet grow up, have babies, have a career, and, for them, this horrific murder has forever changed their lives for the worse."

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office wrote that no sentence will bring Singh back, but said they are "hopeful that his conviction and life sentence will bring at least some peace to his family and the community."

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10