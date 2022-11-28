x
Grass Valley - Nevada City

Dress for a 'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City this December

Nevada City is hosting its annual holiday festival starting Dec. 4, where guests are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style down the lamp-filled Main Street.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress.

Schedule:

  • Sundays – Dec 4, 11, & 18 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Wednesdays – Dec 7 & 14 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire.

Food and live entertainment events line up each day of the celebration.

All of downtown Nevada City is set to be decorated in glowing string lights and authentic gas lamps, and families can come down to get their picture with Santa Claus.

Families can also take photos with the 20-foot Town Christmas Tree donned in traditional red bows and frosted pine cones located in Robinson Plaza at 132 Main St.

WATCH: 

Victorian Christmas in Nevada City takes visitors back in time

An extensive collection of Dickens Village collectible town models will be displayed in the Alpha Building on Broad Street throughout the celebration.

Nevada City Chamber of Commerce officials advise people parking downtown spaces are limited and mostly restricted to street parking.

They are providing a $5 cash only round-trip shuttle service and parking at Nevada County Rood Center on 950 Maidu Avenue. Children under 15 ride free and only leashed dogs small enough to fit in your lap are allowed.

Shuttle hours include:

  • Wednesdays – From 4:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
  • Sundays – From 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Credit: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce
Dickens Village collectible town models.

Click here to find Victorian-era costume tips and ideas from Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

