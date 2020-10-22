Newest Grocery Outlet in Dixon now open to customers

In a time when many are tightening their budgets due to the coronavirus pandemic, a bargain grocery store could not come soon enough.

DIXON, Calif. — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest location in Dixon on Thursday.

This location is just one of 350 in six different states across the U.S.

Dixon's Grocery Outlet is located at 2400 N First Street, across the street from the Dutch Bros. Coffee. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

"Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities, such as the new Dixon store’s independent owner-operator Joe Bruch with support from Christa Bruch," Grocery Outlet said in a press release.

“We are overjoyed to be a part of the Dixon community and be able to provide big savings on quality groceries,” said Joe and Christa. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to our local community.”

According to the press release, the new store will create 39 new jobs in the community and will provide "big savings on name brand, high-quality merchandise."

In celebration of the grand opening, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 19, customers can enter a contest for the chance to win one of 24 gift certificates worth $50 in groceries.

To enter, customers may access the online contest here. Entry must include a valid, working email address where the entrant can be notified. Winners will be picked at random.