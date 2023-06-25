x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Groveland Community Hall damaged in fire

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to other nearby structures.

More Videos

GROVELAND, Calif. — The Groveland Community Hall is damaged after a Sunday morning fire, officials with the Tuolumne County Fire Department said.

Flames broke out inside the community hall on Main Street around 4:27 a.m. Sunday, firefighters said. Crews made an aggressive attack on the inside and stopped the fire from spreading to adjoining businesses.

Photos posted to Facebook show extensive damage to the building's ceiling and floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a Facebook post, crews credited the help of other fire agencies for getting quick control of the blaze.

"This allowed firefighters to make quick work and ensure the fire did not spread to adjoining businesses," the post said. "Cooperative agreements between agencies, along with additional fire personnel in the Groveland area are a necessity to keep our community safe."

Early this morning, at approximately 4:27 a.m. Tuolumne County Fire Department, Groveland Community Service District,...

Posted by Tuolumne County Fire Department on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Watch more from ABC10: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Tracy shooting | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out