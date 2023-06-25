Groveland Community Hall damaged in fire

GROVELAND, Calif. — The Groveland Community Hall is damaged after a Sunday morning fire, officials with the Tuolumne County Fire Department said.
Flames broke out inside the community hall on Main Street around 4:27 a.m. Sunday, firefighters said. Crews made an aggressive attack on the inside and stopped the fire from spreading to adjoining businesses.
Photos posted to Facebook show extensive damage to the building's ceiling and floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
In a Facebook post, crews credited the help of other fire agencies for getting quick control of the blaze.
"This allowed firefighters to make quick work and ensure the fire did not spread to adjoining businesses," the post said. "Cooperative agreements between agencies, along with additional fire personnel in the Groveland area are a necessity to keep our community safe."
Watch more from ABC10: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Tracy shooting | Top 10