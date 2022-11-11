Habitat for Humanity upcycles political signs post election

Artists, teachers, students, families and those looking to use some signs are welcome to pick-up as many signs as they need from the Habitat for Humanity, Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is over, but out of date political signs are still seen within neighborhoods. While they may be junk now, they don’t have to end up in the trash.

These political lawn signs are not actually recyclable, according to Gregg Fishman, Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) board member.

Habitat for Humanity and other sustainability focused groups are finding ways to make them reusable through upcycling this weekend.

“They're lightweight, they're pretty strong, and they're pretty tough, they're waterproof, they cut pretty easily, and they glue pretty easily,” said Fishman.

The idea was born two years ago after Fishman, who organizes the event, ran for office.

“I purchased 300 or 400 of these signs and had them up all over the place where I was running and realized as we're getting close to the end of the election, that you know, on the following day, they're going to be obsolete,” said Fishman.

Artists, teachers, students, families and those looking for some signs to use are welcome to pick-up as many signs as they need from the Habitat for Humanity restore at 819 North 10th St. Sacramento, Saturday afternoon.

“The material is really good for a lot of things,” said Fishman, encouraging folks to drop off their unwanted signs as well. “I really want to encourage candidates and campaigns to take down the signs that they put up, especially the ones in public places on the median strips and on corners.”

Drop-off is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and pick-up is from noon to 4 p.m.

California law states political signs must be removed 10 days after an election. Those collecting signs should be cautious of busy roads where they are usually posted and trespassing on private property.

