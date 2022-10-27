Halloween safety 2022: What you need to know

If you see anything that doesn’t look like candy, law enforcement says don’t touch it and give them a call.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ghouls, goblins and more are just days away from taking to the streets Halloween night, and for six-year-old Luna, she says she can't wait to dress up and join them.

“I’m going to be Dewey from Bob’s Burgers, because he has a really cool mustache,” said Luna.

However, while kids are worried about costumes, parents are more concerned about safety.

Luna and her dad will be trick or treating for the first time in Davis this year. After moving from Folsom, they are excited to be in a more pedestrian-friendly area.

“We load her up with lights, we have a bunch of those chemical lights, so necklaces and stuff like that. So yeah, we always have flashlights and things like that,” her father said.

Sacramento Police Department says another good idea is reflective tape that people can just stick on the front and back of a costume.

Officer Krista Koppinger said Halloween really comes down to pedestrian and vehicle safety.

“Make sure you are crossing at the corners, safely wait for the lights to direct when you should cross same for vehicles. Please, just be cognizant, there are going to be more children and families out this year,” Koppinger said.

Sacramento Police says they aren’t currently aware of any areas in the community where they would say don’t trick or treat but when you do got out be aware.

“Make sure it’s a well light porch they shouldn’t be going into the homes or walking up to any vehicles they aren’t familiar with,” Koppinger said.

Most importantly, people should check their candy when you get home, anything opened or anything that looks altered should be thrown away.

Auburn police put out a message on social media warning parents to check candy for drugs, especially after rainbow fentanyl was found in California that could be confused for candy.

“Teenagers are dying and not because they are drug addicts, but because they were poisoned by drugs, they didn’t know they were taking,” said District Attorney Morgan Gire.

While all the candy is being divvied up, law enforcement just wants parents to check it first.

“I remember being a child and being worried about people putting needles into candy and stuff that’s kind of a tale as old as Halloween,” said Luna’s dad.

If you see anything that doesn’t look like candy, law enforcement says don’t touch it and give them a call.

WATCH ALSO: