Halloween safety tips for parents & kids

From inspecting candy to costume safety, health officials are giving parents tips to help their kids have a safe and fun Halloween.

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to scary things, Halloween has plenty to offer. Health experts say there are a few things parents can do to help their kids stay safe and have a great time trick-or-treating and celebrating with their friends.

For parents that means a list of precautionary measures from bringing a flashlight to checking candy as in years past. But this year also includes a global pandemic.

For many, this will be the first time trick-or-treating since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pediatrician, Dr. Rakesh Patel with Neighborhood Healthcare says we are not out of the woods just yet but he does believe that we are ready to go back to going door-to-door.

“I can’t remember ever hearing about razor blades in candy but we are definitely hearing about kids getting COVID, unfortunately,” Dr. Patel said. “We’re in a much different place than we were a year ago in terms of vaccination rates.”

Health experts recommend taking extra steps to stay safe this Halloween, especially for young children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Those planning to trick or treat are advised to do so in smaller groups and Dr. Patel says everyone should wear a mask.

“Some would say, 'I’m wearing a [costume] mask. Is that the same as wearing a mask?' Great question," said Dr. Patel. "That gorilla mask ain’t gonna cut it... So before you put on a [costume] mask put on a surgical mask or k95 mask."

While there are no recommendations to wipe down or sanitize candy, keeping hands clean is still important when it's time for little ghosts and goblins to go home.

Dr. Patel recommends, “Keep a little bottle of hand sanitizer in your pocket, wash your hands with soap and water. Those things definitely help transmission rates go down”

As far as Halloween parties, Dr. Patel recommends holding them outside if possible. And if you are planning to go to a haunted house, try to social distance.