Handling the stresses of the holidays

Instead of preparing for battle this season, consider some tips that can make the holiday gatherings more enjoyable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re ready to pull your hair out this Thanksgiving – and it’s only day one – that’s ok. Many others are too.

“Instead of preparing for battle this season, consider some tips that can make the holiday gatherings more enjoyable,” says Kelley Breidigan, a full-time senior community lecturer at Ohio State University’s College of Social Work.

Try and control your reaction in a stressful situation. We are not forced to engage in difficult conversations and you have the right to say “I don’t want to discuss this right now” or “This is not a topic I am interested in discussing.” and shift the conversation to something else. If the person persists, don’t be afraid to excuse yourself and walk away.

We are not forced to engage in difficult conversations and you have the right to say "I don't want to discuss this right now" or "This is not a topic I am interested in discussing." and shift the conversation to something else. If the person persists, don't be afraid to excuse yourself and walk away.

Try and keep conversations conflict-free by avoiding sensitive topics. Avoiding topics that lead to arguments can diffuse tense situations before they begin.

Breidigan also says holidays don’t have to be perfect, so take the pressure off.

Respect your boundaries by saying no if necessary.

Make some time for yourself, even just a few minutes.

Develop and stick to a budget

Plan ahead. Items may be limited this year, so shop early or consider shopping online for items. This may also help you avoid crowded shopping environments.

When it comes to the amount of time to spend with family, Breidigan recommends no more than three days and two nights. This will help minimize the stress on the host and guests. She also says parents need to be mindful of children who might feel some anxiety as they adjust to seeing relatives in-person for the first time.

