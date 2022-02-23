South Lake Tahoe PD: Please stop calling us about Hank the Tank bear

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has a message for people calling them about the now-famous bear dubbed Hank the Tank because of his large size: Please stop.
The department posted to Facebook Wednesday with its plea: "Please stop calling SLTPD to give your opinions about Hank."
The department says in the post that "dispatchers are being inundated" with calls and it's "affecting their ability to give their full attention to emergency calls."
Hank the Tank is a 500-pound black bear that has been seen roaming the neighborhoods of Tahoe Keys in South Lake Tahoe and has led to more than 100 police responses and dozens of break-ins.
Initially, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched an effort to trap the bear, describing it as a "conflict bear" based on the department's Black Bear Policy.
If the bear is found and accurately identified, he will be held until a decision is made as to whether he is to be moved to a different area, or he should be euthanized.
In Wednesday's post, the police department says it is not in charge of the bear's fate.
"Our local wildlife agencies are working together to find the best option for Hank. No one wants to see him euthanized," the post says.
On Friday, the department posted on their Facebook page about their latest local complaint "Hank the Tank". They were called to a home along Catalina Drive Friday morning after numerous reports of the bear.
