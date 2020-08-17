'We give them a safe home here' at Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary | Everday Heroes

The Everyday Heroes who won't give up on pets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewers nominate people and organizations making a difference in our community. This week, we want to introduce you to the volunteers with Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary.

For 25 years, the staff at Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary has taken in sick, neglected and abused animals and, during that time, they’ve managed to set themselves apart from other animal care centers.

“We are practically all volunteer," said Pat McConahay, a member of the group's board of directors. "All the cats are cage free. As you can see, these cats are not in cages and we are no kill, meaning we don’t euthanize pets for any reason."



Although cats make up a large majority of adoptions, Happy Tails cares for just about any domesticated pet with a tail. They take pride in the health and well-being of the animals under their care.

“We get our dogs from other shelters and they are dogs that may not thrive in other shelters, but we will take them,” said McConahay.

The pandemic has been difficult for other shelters. To help alleviate crowding, Happy Tails will take pets from overpopulated shelters and distribute them to their network of volunteer foster pet parents. Afterward, they work to find them a forever home.

“We also have a sanctuary where feral cats can live out their lives. They may not be adoptable and they may not able to survive on the streets, so we give them a safe home here,” McConahay said.

Volunteers at Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary are Everyday heroes and you can be a hero by fostering or adopting a pet. More information is available at https://www.happytails.org/index.php#

