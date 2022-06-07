Hard Rock Live welcomes Demi Lovato, set to perform in September

On Thursday, September 22, Demi Lovato will make a Sacramento stop at Hard Rock Live, with the help of artists DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grammy-nominated artist, Demi Lovato has announced their upcoming tour dates for their HOLY FVCK fall tour, and Sacramento made the list!

Lovato plans on taking a 32-day tour, both nationally and internationally, touring from Brazil to Los Angeles and everywhere in-between.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” Demi Lovato said in a statement. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Lovato plans on releasing their new album on August 19, just in time to go on tour.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PST at www.DemiLovato.com. There is also a presale deal for Citi Cardmembers starting Tuesday, June 7 at 12 p.m. PST and ending on Thursday, June 9 at 10 p.m.

