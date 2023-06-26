No injuries after 'Harlem Club' fire in Quincy

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Monday at a building in Quincy commonly known as the "Harlem Club," according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office .

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street. When deputies arrived, they contacted a woman who was in the building. The fire is thought to have started from a residential barbeque on the front porch, according to the sheriff's office.