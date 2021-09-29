x
Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

Tickets will go on sale on October 5 at 10 a.m. at the official Golden 1 Center website.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in January 2022. Their tour is being called the "Spread Game tour" and will visit over 200 cities starting Dec. 26, 2021. 

The world-famous athletes offer a one-of-a-kind experience that is perfect for fans of all ages. The group blends sensational basketball skills and comedic shenanigans as they square up against their arch-rivals the Washington Generals.  

Tickets for the Jan. 17, 2022 event go on sale on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Golden1Center.com. There will be two games with tipoffs at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Globetrotters were in Sacramento in January 2020 for a two-game event at the Golden 1 Center. And earlier this summer the Globetrotters wrote a letter to the NBA demanding to be made an official part of the professional basketball league. 

