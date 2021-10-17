Harmful algal blooms found at El Dorado Beach in South Lake Tahoe

Officials confirmed the blooms about a week after harm algal blooms were found at Regan Beach.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials say harmful algal blooms were found at El Dorado Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

The discovery comes about one week after harmful blooms were found at Regan Beach. Back on Oct. 8, the City of South Lake Tahoe said they closed the beach out of an abundance of caution., however, officials also noted that the beach is normally closed during this season.

On Saturday, officials confirmed the blooms at El Dorado Beach and are urging people to be cautious.

"Remember this is extremely harmful and potentially deadly to pets. Please use caution if you decide to visit El Dorado Beach," the City of South Lake Tahoe said on Facebook. "Regan will remain closed through the season."

