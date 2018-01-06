A New York Times article titled "36 Hours in Sacramento" has many people buzzing about the hotspots mentioned in the piece.

Over the span of 36 hours, a NYT reporter chose to highlight more than two dozen spots, restaurants, breweries, bars, and parks.

The article says, "With its thriving cultural scene, striking architecture and lush vegetation, this often overlooked California city — the photogenic backdrop of the movie “Lady Bird” — has much to offer the weekend visitor."

Business owners mentioned in the article couldn't agree more and were excited to be mentioned in this article online.

Some of the iconic spots mentioned include Raley Field, Golden 1 Center, California Museum, Warehouse Artist Lofts, Sofia Tsakopoulos Center, Museum of Art at UC Davis, Nimbus Hatchery and Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail.

Some of the popular eateries and bars include Broderick Roadhouse, Binchoyaki Izakaya Dining, Shady Lady Saloon, New Helvetia Brewing, Sac Brew & Bike, Dier Biergarten, Bacon & Butter, Chando's Tacos and Temple Coffee Roasters.

