Sacramento Fire Department hazmat crews are currently removing chemicals from an abandoned home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading down 19th Street in the Meadowview neighborhood might be difficult for some drivers as crews work to remove chemicals from an abandoned home.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, its hazmat team is at a home on the 7500 block of 19th Street.

The chemicals are being identified, labeled, packaged, and removed to be properly disposed.

The road is closed to through traffic at Matson Drive.

WATCH MORE: Father killed protecting his son from attackers at Fairfield party, wife says