x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CHP investigate head-on crash along Foresthill Road in Placer County

Both sides of the roadway were temporarily closed between Spring Garden and Happy Pines.

More Videos

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Update:

Foresthill Road between Spring Garden and Happy Pines has been reopened.

Original Story:

Authorities have closed a portion of Foresthill Road after a head-on collision in Placer County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating with help from the Placer County Sheriff's Office. They've closed both sides of the roadway between Spring Garden and Happy Pines for the investigation.

It could take several hours before the roadway is reopened.

No additional information surrounding the crash has been released at this time.

Traffic Map

View live traffic updates in the Waze map below.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

27 injured in Sacramento Light Rail derailment near Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement