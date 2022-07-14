CHP investigate head-on crash along Foresthill Road in Placer County

Both sides of the roadway were temporarily closed between Spring Garden and Happy Pines.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Update:

Foresthill Road between Spring Garden and Happy Pines has been reopened.

Original Story:

Authorities have closed a portion of Foresthill Road after a head-on collision in Placer County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating with help from the Placer County Sheriff's Office. They've closed both sides of the roadway between Spring Garden and Happy Pines for the investigation.

It could take several hours before the roadway is reopened.

No additional information surrounding the crash has been released at this time.

Traffic Map

View live traffic updates in the Waze map below.

WATCH ALSO: