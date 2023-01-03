‘Heartbeat of Folsom’: Artists and sponsors needed for new Folsom public art project

The theme for the "Heartbeat of Folsom" includes innovation, history, technology, community, natural beauty and more.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all artists and sponsors!

The Leadership Folsom Class of 2022/23 is requesting artists and sponsors for a new public art exhibit called the “Heartbeat of Folsom.”

The project is set to unveil this June at Folsom’s Palladio. The theme for the “Heartbeat of Folsom" includes innovation, history, technology, community, natural beauty and more, according to the news release.

“Our vision is a city-wide public art exhibit displaying beautifully designed and painted heart sculptures, each featuring different themes celebrating everything we love about our great city, while promoting art in public places, and raising funds to improve the lives of the underserved in our community,” says class representative Heather Hoffman, with Elliott Homes.

According to the news release, local organizations can “sponsor a heart” for $2500, which includes the cost of the sculpture, a $1000 stipend for the artist and a $250 contribution to assist the underserved in our community.

Right now, seven sculptures have been sponsored, and the class is aiming for 10 before March 2.

Sponsors can select their own artists, or the leadership class is gathering a pool of available talent through its “Call for Artists". Artists from high school ages on up are eligible to participate.

The project will be unveiled on June 2 and on display for 10 days in the Palladio. Afterward, sponsors will install the sculptures for individual display in public-facing areas throughout the city.

Interested sponsors can learn more by visiting the project website at:heartbeatfolsom.com

