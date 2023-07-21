Heat Ready CA campaign aims to prepare for spike in temperatures with resources, tools at fingertips

"Heat exhaustion is no joke, and it hurts people. Even kills people," said Shannon Matlock.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As temperatures spike, so does the awareness to inform people of the risks involved with the heat.

A new statewide campaign is doing just that with resources and the tools you need at your fingertips.

Heat can be one of the deadliest weather events and that's why the Governor’s office is encouraging people to be heat ready. Not just for yourself but for your family and loved ones.

Californians are bracing for yet another weekend of extreme heat with triple digits returning for days.

"Heat exhaustion is no joke, and it hurts people. Even kills people," said Shannon Matlock, a preschool director.

Some at Artivio Guerrero Park in South Sacramento would even say it can be a lot to handle.

"Overwhelming. Unbearable," said Cheryl Crittendon, a grandmother at the park.

But a brand-new statewide campaign is preparing you for the weather hazards by providing resources.

It's called Heat Ready CA.

"[It]'s a multi-ethnic public education campaign aimed at educating Californians about the risk of extreme heat. How to access their own risk of extreme. And just how to just stay safer from the impacts of the heat," said Ashley Williams, spokesperson with the Governor's Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications.

Williams says anyone can be impacted but especially the elderly, people with chronic health conditions, pregnant people and children.

"The beauty of children is they don't even recognize. They run until they stop running. So we have to be the ones that have the sense about how much they stay out in it," said Crittendon.

This is where the new online tool comes in handy.

On this new website, you can create a personalized extreme heat plan for yourself and loved ones.

"You can learn how to find cooling centers. And how to know the signs and impacts of heat illness. You can also make your own heat checklist to make sure you're prepared for extreme heat events. So, there are a lot of resources that we've worked on with our agency partners," said Williams.

They also have a group of trusted messengers doing outreach in every county in over 30 different languages.

Doing door-to-door knocking and providing information for people to stay cool and safe.

Shannon Matlock, a preschool director, says she's on board with the new statewide tool.

"I think people do need to recognize that as the weathers changing the planet is heating up and It's gonna cause all kinds of unforeseen problems that maybe we don't even realize yet," said Matlock.

Ways you can stay cool is by wearing thinner clothes that are light in color, drink plenty of water and electrolytes and check on each other and if you notice anyone acting strange, then speak up and help people cool off.