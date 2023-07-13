Heatwave to increase risk of heat illness this weekend: Recognizing the signs

Staying hydrated, recognizing the signs of heat-related illness and knowing the weather forecast play a vital role in beating the heat

Valley high temperatures will push into near record territory Saturday and Sunday. Sacramento is forecast to hit 110 Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will be in the 70s and 80s across the region.

The extreme daytime heat along with very warm overnight lows will increase the risk of heat illness.

Although everyone is at risk when exposed to extreme heat, some groups are more susceptible to heat-related illness and should consider taking extra precaution during triple-digit temperatures.

"There are some conditions that have put us at higher risk for heat-related illness," said UC Davis medical expert Dr. Sheri Belafski. "For example, some underlying health conditions such as heart disease and kidney disease, conditions that affect your circulation."

Knowing the signs of heat illness is vital during times like this.

"Early heat signs of dehydration, feeling very thirsty, nausea, headaches, sweating, muscle cramps. Now, that being said, as your body gets more dehydrated, it can get confused and you start losing the ability to react to those signs," said Dr. Malini Nadadur, a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente in the Central Valley.

During heat events, the heart has to work harder to shed heat and cool off, raising the risk for heart attacks, irregular heart rhythms and heart failure, according to Nadadur. The EPA says the interaction between heat and cardiovascular disease contributes to about a quarter of heat-related deaths.

Whatever your plans this weekend, be sure to practice heat safety!



✅Stay hydrated

✅Wear sun protection

✅Try to plan outdoor activities outside of the hottest parts of the day

✅While outside, take breaks and seek shade#CAwx pic.twitter.com/WqdlbxrggL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 13, 2023

In order to avoid heat illness, hydration and keeping up with the latest weather information is essential. If the signs of heat illness are becoming apparent, Nadadur has some tips.

"As soon as you feel those signs, maybe you see someone that doesn't look right, maybe they're getting a little tired, maybe they're getting flushed hot, then take them into shade. One really good tip that a lot of EMTs have told me is that you take ice, make a cold compress with ice, put on your forehead, because the whole goal is to get your temperature back down."

She recommends taking immediate action and calling 911 if things take a turn for the worse.

