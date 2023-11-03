Heavy snow causes roof collapse at South Lake Tahoe Raley’s

The store located at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard will remain closed until further notice.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Raley’s in South Lake Tahoe is closed due to structural and safety concerns after the roof collapsed.

The weight of the increased snowpack caused the building’s roof to cave in, leaving the inside of the store unstable.

A spokesperson from Raley’s told ABC10, “Due to the current structural and safety concerns, individuals are not allowed inside the building or on the roof. We are working with a team of experts to determine next steps.”

The store located at 4000 South Lake Tahoe will remain closed until further notice, according to the spokesperson.

This comes after an announcement last month that the lease of this popular Raley’s location expires June 30.

Raley's says it negotiated in good faith with the landlord offering a number of solutions to continue to invest in the store, but they could not reach a resolution.

As of now, there still is no exact closing date for the store.

