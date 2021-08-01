Hefty fees part of new parking experiment at Lake Tahoe

The Nevada Appeal reports that under the new plan, parking fees will cost as $6 or $7 an hour depending on the day and time.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Transportation officials at Lake Tahoe say they are experimenting with a new way to try change the behavior of visitors who fill up an overcrowded parking area for one of the lake’s most popular beaches.

They are going to hit them in their wallets.

The Nevada Appeal reports that under the new plan, parking fees will cost as $6 or $7 an hour depending on the day and time the visitor arrives at the lot on the edge of Incline Village leading to Hidden Beach.

The Tahoe Transportation District wants to see if visitor patterns can be changed so that not everyone arrives at peak beach times.

