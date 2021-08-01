4 people dead after helicopter crashes in Colusa County

The FAA said that the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in a remote area of Colusa County.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The Colusa County Sheriff's Office confirmed four people have died after a helicopter crashed in Colusa County Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in a remote area of Colusa County. Deputies said it happened near Highway 45 at Reservation Road and that the four people on board the Robinson R66 helicopter were dead at the scene.

Deputies said the official cause of death is still undetermined and that the people on board the helicopter have not been identified at this time. No additional information on the victims is available.

Cal Fire said that they were the ones who reported the helicopter crash, but it was not their helicopter.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the sheriff's office are investigating the crash.

