Helicopter stolen, crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport

Police say it happened sometime between 4-6 a.m. Wednesday

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after someone stole and crashed a helicopter at the Sacramento Executive Airport early Wednesday morning.

According to Sacramento Police, it happened around 4-6 a.m. in the 6100 block of Freeport Boulevard.

Police say they received reports of helicopters being broken into and one appeared to have been crashed. Upon arrival, officers saw the helicopter with major damage.

No one was injured and no one has been arrested yet.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | California Storm: Break in the weather before a potential major storm next week