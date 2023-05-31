Hello Kitty Café Truck plans stops in Sacramento, Stockton

The truck begins its trek through Northern California this Saturday at Arden Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans of Hello Kitty will be happy to know they can get exclusive merch this month when the Hello Kitty Café Truck rolls into Sacramento and Stockton.

According to a news release, the truck celebrating all things Hello Kitty will make a stop at Arden Fair on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’ll be near Sears and Forever 21.

Then, the truck will be at Stockton’s Weberstown Mall on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near Blaze Pizza.

In addition to Hello Kitty themed food items, fans will also be able to purchase exclusive items like a café t-shirt, mug, lunchbox, tote, plush and hoodie.

After Stockton, the truck will continue its trek around Northern California with stops in the Bay Area starting on June 17 in Walnut Creek.

Please note the truck only takes cards and not cash payments.