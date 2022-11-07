Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

Let Them Eat Cake is a showcase of local amateur bakers in a champagne, wine and food celebration to raise funds for Sacramento Self-Help Housing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day.

It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."

Flipping the script on the phrase, Let Them Eat Cake is a showcase of local amateur bakers in a champagne, wine and food celebration to raise funds for Sacramento Self-Help Housing.

John Foley, the organization's director, says the need is greater than ever, so he's hoping the turnout is strong for their first in-person gathering since the pandemic.

"Another report came out last week and it showed a 67% increase in the number of people on the street from the last time we did it," said Foley. "It may not be shocking because as you drive around, even in the suburbs, you see it. More and more people falling out of housing and who can’t afford housing anymore. I mean... look at rent these days. It's hard for almost everyone to keep up. Our mission is more critical than ever."

Their mission is working and evidenced in people like David Connick. Two years ago he was unhoused and an addict, and Sacramento Self-Help Housing was his savior.

"Two years ago, I was in Citrus Heights living the dream as a full-fledged addict homeless person. Then I went for help, and someone said Sacramento Self Help Housing and I looked them up. They took me in, helped me find work while I was correcting all of the other things in my life. Now, two years later, I work full-time for them as a counselor. I think helping others is part of my trajectory and recovery," said Connick. "Every day being able to see what addiction really does to people -- not that all unhoused are addicts, but many are and we help people find homes regardless. I certainly wouldn't be here without them."

