Many of us put our appointments in our phone. Handy for us, but not for the whole family, especially kids. That is unless we like the kids asking when something is happening or what time do they need to be somewhere.

A less stressful way to communicate the schedule is to have a family calendar.

Personal organizer, Kim Salisbury, says this keeps the rest of the family informed and responsible for their own day.

She says to try and give them as much information to help plan their day and weeks. This means adding more than just activities but also project due dates.

Continue the conversation with Monica on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV