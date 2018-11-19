The following school districts and universities are closed Monday due to poor air quality in the area:

Sacramento State classes canceled until Monday, Nov. 26.

UC Davis (Davis and Sacramento campuses) closed until Monday, Nov. 26.

University of the Pacific (Sacramento, San Francisco and Stockton campuses) closed through Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Delta College (Stockton and Mountain House campuses) closed Monday, Nov. 19.

Butte College and all Centers closed through Nov. 25.

Woodland Community College campuses (Yolo, Lake, and Colusa Counties) closed through Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Yuba College closed through Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Sierra College (Rocklin Campus and Roseville Center) closed through the end of the day Monday, Nov. 19.

Most local school districts are already closed for Thanksgiving break. Check with your school district for when schools will re-open.

© 2018 KXTV