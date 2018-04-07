A warrant sweep at a Stockton home, Tuesday, led to three arrests and turned up heroin, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Stockton Police SWAT team conducted the warrant search at a home in the 100 block of W. Jefferson Street. During their search, detectives found 3 ounces of heroin, two handguns and about $35,000 in cash, according to the report.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Carla Lockhart, 21-year-old Billy Valles and a 17-year-old juvenile. All three are facing narcoitics and weapons complaints. A mug shot for the adult suspects has not yet been released.

