High school basketball tournament to bring $1 million to Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln economies

Girls California Live 23 is the first high school tournament approved by the NCAA and is set to feature more than 100 teams.

ROSEVILLE, California — A three-day high school basketball tournament in Roseville kicks off Thursday and is expected to bring more than $1 million to the south Placer County economy, according to Placer Valley Tourism.

“Girls California Live 23 is a first-of-its-kind event that highlights the amazing skills of basketball players, and also helps showcase Placer Valley and the Roebbelen Center,” said Kim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds in a statement. “It’s a big win for everyone involved, from the high schools and their players to businesses in the community.”

The Roebbelen Center has 12 full-length basketball courts where the teams will be playing four or five games over the weekend.

Some of the local basketball teams competing include Clovis High School, Del Oro High School, Folsom High School, McClatchy High School, McNair High School, Oak Ridge High School, Rocklin High School, St. Francis High School, Vanden High School and Whitney High School, among others.

“To have this in your backyard, it’s huge,” said Brittany Woodard, the girls’ basketball head coach at St. Francis High School in Sacramento and a Coaches Advisory Board member of Girls California Live 23. St. Francis will have about 12 players participating in the tournament. “It’s nice to see Sacramento hosting something as big as this, and have girls compete at the highest level.”

More than 4,000 people are set to be at the event including athletes, coaches and viewers, which will bring in revenue to Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln's economies.

Event Information

What: Girls California Live 23

Where: Roebbelen Center located @the Grounds, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17

