High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon.

Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and initiated a high speed chase at 115mph down Highway 99.

The suspect then allegedly collided with two vehicles while exiting the freeway and continued driving until crashing into two homes near 51st & B Streets in Sacramento.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported by fire to a local hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

