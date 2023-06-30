Officials warn of high West Nile Virus activity in San Joaquin County ahead of 4th of July weekend

The majority of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus are in the Tracy area.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As people prepare to celebrate Independence Day weekend outside, officials in San Joaquin County are warning of high West Nile Virus activity in local mosquitoes.

During last week's sampling of mosquitoes, officials with the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District said 18 came back testing positive for West Nile Virus. The discovery marked the second-highest total of West Nile Virus positive samples collected for that week since 2004.

Officials say 72% of the samples testing positive for the virus were in the Tracy area.

"We've seen a higher population of mosquitoes and in that population, we're seeing a considerable amount of West Nile virus," said Mosquito and Vector Control District spokesman Aaron Devencenzi. "It's very important to protect yourself from mosquito bites."

This winter's influx of rain is partly to blame for the increase in mosquito activity. West Nile Virus is also being blamed for the death of two birds found in the county.

"We're really seeing a similar year to 2017 when we had the floods," said Devencenzi. "Right now we have a lot of water coming down from the rivers. We're seeing river seepage that produces mosquitoes, and we have a large amount of water still around people's homes."

According to Devencenzi, one bucket of standing water has the ability to hatch enough mosquitoes to infest an entire city block.

"Primarily, remember to remove any standing water. If you have a swimming pool that's green, that's dirty, report it to us," said Devencenzi. "Make sure the screens on your windows and doors are in good condition so that mosquitoes don't enter when you have the windows open."

The Mosquito and Vector Control District plans to increase its efforts to reduce the mosquito population. It can include more spraying and sampling of mosquitoes.

While 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus show no symptoms, the CDC says some people can experience a high fever, headaches, neck stiffness, disorientation, muscle weakness, vision loss and more.

For people planning to celebrate the holiday outdoors, Devencenzi has a simple message.

"It's important that you use EPA-registered repellents," said Devencenzi. "Products like DEET, picaridin, a natural product oil — lemon or eucalyptus —are all things that help repel mosquitos. Read the directions on the back of the container and make sure you're protected for the amount of time you're outside."

