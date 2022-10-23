Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City.
Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
A CHP spokesperson didn't have any additional information to share regarding the number of vehicles involved or the circumstances surrounding the collision.
