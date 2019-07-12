PLACER COUNTY, Calif — A deadly car crash in Placer County has left at least one person dead on Highway 49.

According to Caltrans, the crash involved four vehicles near Joerger Road just outside of Auburn.

With all lanes currently blocked due to the crash, motorists are being asked to find another way through the area.

According to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the roadway is closed between Florence and Bell.

Officials don't know when the roadway will be reopened.

