'We are so lucky' | After Highway 50 reopens, property owners survey homes protected by fire crews

After a month of closures on Highway 50, people got to trek down the route-- in some cases, to see just how much damage had been done by the Caldor Fire.

KYBURZ, Calif. — With Highway 50 officially open, some property owners finally went to survey their homes. Cabin owners along 41 Milestone tract, just passed Kyburz, learned just how hard fire crews worked to protect homes.



"I just can't thank all these people enough," explained Carl Sawtell. "They saved all the cabins in this tract."

Sawtell's cabin had been owned by his family for 80 years. He said he had heard the community of cabins within his tract would still be standing, but said he knew there would still be a lot of work to do.

"Clearly molten right there," Sawtell said, pointing to a burned cable in the trees behind his cabin.

A water system that channels water from a creek behind the tract of homes feeds 12 cabins, including Sawtell's. He noted that it would take at least a year to repair the damaged pumps and pipes.

"The cabin is still standing," said Angie Buell, one of Sawtell's neighbors in the same stretch of 41 Milestone Tract.

Buell had come out to survey the scene too. Her home was intact, a feat she attributed it to fire crews' hard work. She noticed the dozer lines behind her property.

"When I got here today, I was like, 'oh my gosh, they came in," Buell explained. "To save our cabins-- they brought the dozers in, and they cut this line all the way along 50, so there’s a break between my cabin and any dry patches that could burn."

Buell said she got chills just thinking about the fire crews protecting her community.

"They literally saved this tract," she said. "The gratitude that you have, that someone would put their life on the line for your stuff. I mean, tract 41, this is a dream tract. We are so lucky. We are so lucky."

Both Buell and Sawtell were only able to survey their properties for a few hours despite Highway 50's opening, since their homes were within El Dorado National Forest which was still closed.