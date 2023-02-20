Man hit, killed after walking into lanes of Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

Despite being taken to the hospital, the man was ultimately pronounced dead.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed after walking into the lanes of Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.

The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle was pulled over on the right shoulder when a man outside of it walked into traffic lanes and was hit by a car. It's not clear why the man walked into the lanes of Highway 50.

The collision happened around 7:14 p.m. on eastbound Highway 50 east of Zinfandel Drive. Despite being taken to the hospital, the man was ultimately pronounced dead.

The man was only described as being 20 years old.

All lanes reopened at 8:15 p.m.

