Highway 50 open with one-way traffic control this week

ECHO LAKE, Calif. — Update: March 7

Repair work continues on Highway 50 in El Dorado County after a huge boulder was blasted off the road around 10 a.m. on March 4.

This boulder shut down Hwy 50 at Echo Pass, but it was later re-opened with just one-way traffic.

"It's gonna be one-way traffic control all this week," said Steve Nelson, spokesperson for Caltrans. "We're definitely going to keep it open as much as we can. It's safe to travel on".

However, travelers should be prepared for additional travel time. Nelson predicts it might be an additional half an hour to an hour.

"If you check our Caltrans Quick Map, or any other source, check it in advance so you know what to expect and you can see where the work is happening," Nelson said.

Original story

Caltrans is warning commuters about major travel delays this weekend as they rock to remove a rockslide and prepare for snowy driving conditions.

California Highway Patrol in Placerville says Highway 50 is closed due to a rockslide. The rockslide happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and as of 6:30 a.m. Friday, the road continues to be closed.

All lanes are closed in both directions at Echo Summit near Meyers. Commuters traveling from the east will get turned around at Sly Park Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe. Commuters traveling from the west will get turned around at State Route 89 Junction and Meyers.

Bill Netto, South Lake Tahoe maintenance supervisor for Caltrans, said crews have been drilling all night. Their original plan was to blast the boulder around 5 a.m.

"But the rock is harder than we anticipated, so it's taking a little longer to drill it," Netto said.

After the boulder has been blasted, crews will then need to repair a guard rail damaged by the rockslide.

Netto said this going to take most of the day. Eventually, he added, contractors will help clean up and remove rocks from the area.

There is no estimated time for reopening. CHP is advising drivers to use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49. El Dorado Transit announced on Facebook the Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe connecting bus has ben cancelled for today because of the boulder and rockslide.