Person in custody after 'critical incident' along Highway 99 at Riego Road, CHP says

Few details about the incident are currently available. CHP - Yuba-Sutter said roadways will reopen soon after being forced to close.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Update: 12:57 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said a subject is in custody after a person holed up in a vehicle following a chase.

Highway 99 was temporarily closed southbound and northbound at Riego Road for the incident. Authorities said the roadways will soon reopen to traffic.

Original story:

A portion of Highway 99 was blocked to traffic on Tuesday as the California Highway Patrol addresses a "critical incident."

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office sent out the notice to the public. Deputies said they're helping CHP with an incident along Highway 99 at Riego Road.

Few details about the incident are currently available, however, authorities have closed northbound and southbound Highway 99 to traffic at this time. Caltrans cameras currently show both roadways clear of any cars.

Deputies have asked people to stay away for the area for now.

Some drivers previously caught in traffic shared video of police activity on Snapmaps, which can be viewed below.

Live Feed

A Caltrans camera of the area can be viewed below.