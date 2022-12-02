One pedestrian dead after crash along Highway 99 at Mack Road

The California Highway Patrol said a portion of the highway is closed for the investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One pedestrian is dead after a crash along Highway 99.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened along Highway 99 near Mack Road around 9:33 p.m. At least one vehicle was involved.

Information on what led up to the crash has not been released at this time.

Authorities are asking people to use alternate routes as they close a portion of the roadway for the investigation.

It's not known when the roadway will reopen.

All lanes currently blocked SR-99 at Mack Road due to a traffic collision involving a fatality. Please use alternate routes. No estimated time of opening the lanes. pic.twitter.com/nayoxuNeJy — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) March 2, 2022

WATCH ALSO: