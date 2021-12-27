Human remains found in Yuba County

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. — Deputies have opened an investigation after human remains were found in Yuba County.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Department has not identified the remains at this time.
Deputies became aware of the discovery after a hiker found the remains near Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir and called 911. Officials said the remains were found just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 and were confirmed to be human.
The investigation into the incident is still active and ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.
