Hiram Johnson High School 50-year reunion planners get creative in memorializing classmates

One class of 1973 graduate who is putting together the class reunion says she was taken aback after finding so many former students passed away over the years

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — One Hiram Johnson High School class of 1973 graduate came up with an idea to memorialize their late classmates while planning the 50-year class reunion.

Anne Kile-Griffin was going through the yearbook to find other past students to involve in the planning. What she found was a lot more obituaries than she was expecting, but instead of letting the revelation loom over her, she suggested they brainstorm a meaningful way to honor the late graduates.

"Painting the river rocks was actually her idea," said fellow graduate Debbie Hess. "So there were a few rocks I got from the neighborhood after posting about it (online)."

Kile-Griffin found at least 87 graduates had died from their class of about 800.

"I went through Ancestry, especially with the women whose names have changed with marriage, then I started to see the names," she said. "That's when at our next meeting I said we really ought to do something special. Somebody brought up cubes or something with their names on them and I said, 'What if we did river rocks?'"

The community of volunteers from the class of 1973 got to work finding suitable river rocks just big enough to paint a name and date on.

Hess says they plan to display the rocks on their 50th class reunion celebration scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Croatian-American Cultural Center.

Graduates or family members are encouraged to take the rocks home to continue remembering their loved ones.

"We don't look at it as just being our 50-year class reunion, but also your other high school friends and siblings," said Kile-Griffin. "We like to party, and the more the merrier."

If you're interested in attending the Hiram Johnson High School 50-year class reunion call and leave a message at 916-754-2642.