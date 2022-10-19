Hiram Johnson High School student diagnosed with active TB, district says

The student is currently isolated at home and the district is in the process of identifying which students will need to be tested.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Hiram Johnson High School student was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB), and the district is now notifying parents of students who might have been exposed.

According to a news release from the district, the student is isolated at home and there is no longer a risk of exposure to students and staff.

The district sent letters to parents of all students who may have been exposed. Only students and staff who shared a classroom with the student will be tested for inactive TB.

To become infected, you must be exposed to someone with an active TB infection for a prolonged period of time. The district says a majority of people who are infected with TB never progress from inactive to active and are therefore unable to transmit the bacteria.

Both active and inactive infections can be treated with antibiotics.