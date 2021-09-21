Hispanic Chamber of Commerce releases report on the state of Hispanics in Sacramento

Hispanics are the second-largest racial and ethnic group in Sacramento but the report shows disparities in employment and other areas.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Sacramento released its annual report on the state of Hispanics in the Sacramento region on Tuesday.

The report provides an overview of employment, education and socioeconomic status. It also shines a light on the inequities the Hispanic community faces in Sacramento. The Chamber collaborated with the Institute for Social Research at Sacramento State University to interview people in the community.

"Open the door and let someone else come in and I promise it will help your bottom line," Lydia Ramirez, Board Chair at Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, said during the State of Hispanics conference Tuesday.

The median family income for Hispanic households in the Sacramento region is $61,300. Non-Hispanics bring in a median income of $70K. The report shows a slow increase in median income from 2010 to 2019 for Hispanics. The data collected in the report shows a stark contrast in income equality.

Hispanics overwhelmingly represent the farming, fishing, and forestry industry with 66% working in this field, compared to about 22% of non-Hispanics working in this field.

"We may not run it, but we surely do keep it running," Johnathan Hernandez, a first-year college student said in the report. "I am pursuing higher education to better my way of life.”

Hernandez dreams of earning a graduate degree and becoming a history teacher, a field often underrepresented by Hispanics.

According to the report, poverty line disparities between Hispanics and non-Hispanics are shrinking. Though Hispanics are more than likely to be enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

