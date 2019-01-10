SACRAMENTO, California — Every year during September 15 to October 15, we celebrate the contributions that Latino and Hispanic communities – Caribbean, Central and South America, Mexico, and Spain – have made to the United States.

It started as “Hispanic Heritage Week” under President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Two decades later, President Ronald Reagan signed into law, National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Since August 17, 1968, the Hispanic and Latino communities have been nationally recognized for their histories, cultures, and influence. What many may not know is that two Hispanic Congressman, Edward R. Roybal (Democrat–California) and Henry B. Gonzales (Democrat–Texas), helped champion the initial bill that proposed the United States dedicate a week honoring generations of Hispanic and Latino people contributing to society.

National Hispanic Heritage Month would not have been possible without the help of Rep. Esteban Torres (D-Calif.) who submitted a bill expanding the celebration to 30-days. Although Torres’ bill died, a year later Senator Paul Simon proposed a similar bill that is now observed every year.

It starts mid-September to mark the anniversary of Latin American countries who gained independence including, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Chile and Belize.

The month is meant to honor the achievement of Hispanic and Latinos.

Most recently, actor Jharrel Jerome became the first Afro-Latino and Dominican to win an Emmy for his role in Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Last year, Bronx-native Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest person in Congress.

We want to hear from you

For National Hispanic Heritage Month, what Hispanic or Latino figure—past or present— should we put a spotlight on? How have they made an impact in your life? Tell us about them.

We may share your response with our staff and publish a selection of stories that could include your name, age, and location. We respect your privacy. Your email address and phone number will not be published and by providing it, you agree to let us contact you regarding your response.