'Rich in history and bursting with charm': Historic Folsom Hometown Parade steps off Saturday

FOLSOM, Calif. — The 5th Annual Historic Folsom Hometown Parade is taking place Saturday, June 24, and there’s a lot to look forward to!

The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. in Folsom's Historic District on Sutter Street.

With over 70 entries including marching bands, creative floats, vintage cars and more, the Hometown Parade will be full of excitement and perfect for the entire family.

“The Historic District is known as the heart of Folsom, rich in history and bursting with charm and each year we have a colorful assortment of entries participate including color guards, organizations that preserve our history, amazing vintage cars, floats and entries from different Folsom neighborhoods, excitement with police and fire, and a lot of surprises," wrote Historic Folsom on their website.

There’s fun happening all day. Here’s what’s in store:

SCHEDULE

8 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast at Eagles Lodge and Farmers Market – Plaza

9:25 a.m.: Flyover indicating parade is starting

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Parade on Sutter from Scott to Reading

Gaslight Co: Live Music and Bloody Mary Specials

Folsom Hotel: Live Music

Art galleries, restaurants, shopping and more

Ruby's Books: Storytime following the parade

Sutter St Theater: Live show after 1 p.m.

PARKING/TRANSPORTATION

Judy Collinsworth, Executive Director of Folsom Historic District, suggests riding the light rail to the Historic District to avoid searching for parking. She told ABC10 there are free rides from Glenn Street into the Historic District every half-hour.

Here are more options for parking/transportation from Historic Folsom:

Carpool or take Uber or Lift, whenever possible.

Park at the Glenn St Light Rail Station and ride the Gold Line one stop into Historic Folsom. Parking is free and plentiful at the Glenn St Light Rail Station

Park in the main parking garage at 905 Leidesdorff St. There is a digital counter that allows you to see the number of spaces available before you enter. This does fill early.

Park in the secondary, smaller parking garage at 604 Sutter Street. This does fill early.

Park in lots at Wool and Sutter, Leidesdorff St, Traders Lane or on Riley St behind the Powerhouse Pub.

There are two additional lots near the light rail station, near Reading and Folsom Blvd. Both lots are available for free parking.

Do not park near Lake Natoma Inn unless you are staying at the hotel. Do not park in the residential area near the Historic District

Public Parking Garage located at Reading and Leidesdorff. This does fill early.

Sac RT is offering free rides with a QR code. Click here for the code.

“We are so excited for the parade this Saturday! Not only will the weather be perfect, but we have some super fun, showstopper entries in the parade this year," said Judy Collinsworth, Executive Director of Folsom Historic District. “Lots of live music, rodeo performers and fun floats! We hope to see you at the parade and wear your red, white and blue!”

