Airports across the country bracing for about 2 million passengers a day between Tuesday and Sunday, the most since the pandemic started.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Passengers coming in and out of San Diego International Airport Tuesday say they are thankful to be flying again this holiday season.

They were also prepared for the worst but say flying today hasn't been that bad. With that said, insiders tell me on Wednesday and Sunday they expect the place to be packed.

Airports across the country bracing for about 2 million passengers a day between Tuesday and Sunday, the most since the pandemic started.

They know family and friends are more than ready to spend the Thanksgiving holiday together this year

“I wouldn't trade it in for anything,” said Dayle Webbs, who flew into San Diego from Iowa. “This is one of the best times of the year to be able to get together with family during the holiday season. It's priceless.”

Webbs said he had no problems, and he wasn’t alone.

“It was easy,” said Stephanie Rothman from Phoenix. She came into town to see family and also had a better-than-expected experience.

“I got to the airport about 2 1/2 hours early because I was very concerned, and I breezed right through security. It was super simple.”

If you’re flying this holiday season, remember to know the rules where you're going.

Some destinations, like Hawaii, require proof of vaccination or a negative covid test to avoid a mandatory quarantine. Stay at least 6-feet away from others and keep your nose and mouth covered.

“Remember your mask,” said Sabrina LoPiccolo, a Senior Communications Specialist at the airport. “It is a federal mandate to wear them while on airport property. Even outside and on the airplane as well.}

Another reminder, due to Monday's water main break, there are still some off ramps in the area closed.

“The water main break is affecting the traffic from the 163 to the 5 and the exit to Hawthorne,” Lopiccolo said. “So, we definitely suggest arriving early and preplanning because it is going to have you detour to Sassafras and then Laurel.”

We didn't see any flight delays Tuesday and at this point, airlines don't expect any over the holiday weekend.

But lines will certainly get longer as we get closer to Thanksgiving and after the holiday, with Sunday expected to be the busiest travel day this year and that has passengers like Stephanie concerned.

“Oh, that I'm terrified for,” she said with a nervous laugh. “That's going to be a mess. I have a feeling that will be ugly.”