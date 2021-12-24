Holidays bring an increase risk of stress, heart attacks

Heart attacks spike during Christmas and New Year's day when many folks are prone to feeling the stress of the holidays.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The holidays can be hard on your heart, especially when dealing with a lot of stress.

In 2018, Tim Smasal, a member of the national guard, suffered a heart attack at the age of 49. It was a "widowmaker" -- a type of heart attack caused by 100% blockage of the left anterior descending artery.

It's not the sudden, unexpected attack that most think of, it actually builds up over time.

"When you hear 'heart attack,' at least me. It was not for a 48-year-old guy, it was not for a 35-year-old guy. It was for someone much older, someone much more out of shape, in worse condition," said Smasal.

He wasn't rushed to the hospital, he made an appointment with a cardiologist about his symptoms.

Smasal says in hindsight, he realized he had symptoms of heart problems as long as a year earlier.

"It was getting my attention but not in a big way. There were the signs of the tingling and kind of running out of breath sooner than I would have normally. All of those are signs of heart issues," he said.

Smasal says in the holiday season leading up to his attack, his mother-in-law passed away. That, mixed with work and family, brought on a lot of stress.

"I mean I was walking around with it before then but now I know it. I know airplanes and military stuff and all that, I don't know hearts. So, when I hear 'heart attack' it kind of makes you freak out a little bit," said Smasal.

Gates Barry, an emergency physician at Piedmont Medical explains symptoms to look out for.

"With chest pain, shortness of breath and things related to possible cardiac issues. A lot of that is attributed to maybe increased alcohol, increased delicious but maybe not quite nutritious food, stress and also not exercising quite as much. More family in town may be a little less likely to go to the gym," said Barry.

Smasal says he beat the odds, and is lucky to be alive.

"Because my heart was so strong, and still is, as far as everything else it just kind of kept on chugging along," said Smasal.